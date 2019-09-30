Colt McCoy in the mix to start this week for Washington

Getty Images

Yesterday, Case Keenum started at quarterback for Washington but was replaced by first-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins. So which one of them will start this week when New England comes to town?

Possibly neither.

Colt McCoy is also in the mix, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that head coach Jay Gruden has a lot of confidence in McCoy and would like to see him run the offense at some point.

McCoy might have beaten out Keenum for the starting quarterback job over the summer if not for McCoy’s leg injury, and now that McCoy is healthy and Keenum is dealing with a foot injury, it could be time to turn to McCoy.

Haskins is viewed as the franchise quarterback of the future, but Washington needs to be careful about developing him properly, and throwing him in there against the Patriots’ ferocious defense for his first career start may do more harm than good.

Regardless of which of the three quarterbacks starts, it could be ugly: Washington is a two-touchdown underdog at home.