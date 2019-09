Getty Images

The Cowboys could be getting thinner in the secondary.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN.com, the team fears safety Kavon Frazier suffered a pectoral tear in last night’s loss to the Saints.

It’s unclear at the moment if he’ll need surgery to repair the damage, or if he’ll be able to rehab it without a more extensive repair.

Frazier has played in all four games this year. Starter Xavier Wood left last night’s game late with an ankle injury, so depth is now a consideration.