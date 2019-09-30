Cowboys-Saints generates 24.7 million viewers

Getty Images

It wasn’t a high-scoring game, but it generated significant audience numbers.

According to NBC, Sunday night’s game between the Cowboys and Saints generated 24.7 million viewers across all platforms.

According to NBC, that makes it the most-viewed Week Four Sunday Night Football game of all time.

In Houston, Cowboys-Saints drew better numbers than Panthers-Texans, due in part to a Dish network dispute that has FOX (which carried Panthers-Texans) unavailable locally.

It continues an upward trend for NFL ratings, and it confirms that people will tune in for big games, especially when one of the teams is the Cowboys.

Monday night’s Bengals-Steelers clunker notwithstanding, the next three prime-time games should be compelling: Rams-Seahawks on Thursday, Colts-Chiefs on Sunday, and Browns-49ers on Monday night.