Davante Adams, Jamaal Williams not practicing Monday

Getty Images

The Packers are back on the practice field on Monday, but the players who picked up injuries during last Thursday’s loss to the Eagles aren’t working to start the week.

That group includes wide receiver Davante Adams, who suffered a turf toe injury while putting up 10 catches for 180 yards. Word on Friday was that Adams’s injury is not believed to be serious, but more missed practices as the week goes on will make it unlikely that he’ll play in Dallas in Week Five.

Running back Jamaal Williams left early last Thursday after a hit to the head from Derek Barnett and went to the hospital for further evaluation. He said “it’s all gonna be good” on Friday.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that cornerback Kevin King (groin), right tackle Bryan Bulaga (shoulder), safety Will Redmond (head), cornerback Tony Brown (hamstring) and defensive end Montravius Adams (shoulder) also sat out the session.