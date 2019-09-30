Eagles trade Johnathan Cyprien to Falcons for Duke Riley

Getty Images

Johnathan Cyprien and Duke Riley are switching teams.

The Eagles have traded Cyprien, a 29-year-old safety, to Atlanta for Riley, a 25-year-old middle linebacker.

Philadelphia is also getting a 2020 sixth-round draft pick while the Falcons are getting a 2020 seventh-round draft pick, which suggests that the teams agreed that Cyprien is a slightly more valuable player.

Both Cyprien and Riley have played in all four games this season, but much more on special teams than on defense. Cyprien has played only 6 percent of defensive snaps but 68 percent of special teams snaps, while Riley has only taken the field on defense for one play all season but is tied for the Falcons’ team lead with 89 percent of special teams snaps.