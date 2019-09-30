Frank Reich says length of Vontaze Burfict suspension “appropriate”

Getty Images

Colts tight end Jack Doyle showed up Monday without any symptoms of the illegal hit he took from Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict.

Doyle won’t miss any time, but Burfict will.

The NFL suspended Burfict for the rest of the season.

Colts coach Frank Reich called the helmet-to-helmet hit “vicious” and the 12-game suspension “appropriate.”

“It was a pretty vicious hit,” Reich said, via Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. “Thankfully, [Doyle] came out of that clean and no symptoms. I’m just thankful the league took the action it did, and I support the league in the decision. When someone does something like that and attacks one of your players, that’s just not supposed to be in the game. Then when it’s against one of your players, you naturally have a reaction. I’m just glad they did what they did at the game, and the follow-up action seems very appropriate.”

Burfict is appealing the suspension.