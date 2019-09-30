Giants claim Chris Peace off waivers from Chargers

Getty Images

The Giants claimed defensive end Chris Peace off waivers from the Chargers, the team announced Monday. He fills the roster spot of linebacker Ryan Connelly, whom the team placed on injured reserve with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Peace, 23, played in the Chargers’ season opener. He saw action on three special teams snaps.

The Chargers waived him Saturday.

Connelly, a fifth-round choice, ends his first season with 20 tackles, two interceptions, two pass breakups and a sack.

“It’s unfortunate, but he’s got a real bright future, and he’ll come back from this,” coach Pat Shurmur told reporters Monday afternoon. “He was doing a lot of really good things for us. He’s a young player. Part of being a pro sometimes is coming back from injury. If he approaches this the way he has approached playing in the game, he’ll be back to full strength here soon.”