James Conner gives Steelers 7-3 lead

Finally, some offensive action.

Steelers running back James Conner scored the first touchdown Monday night, catching a 21-yard touchdown pass from Mason Rudolph.

The Steelers used good field position to take a 7-3 lead, going 46 yards in five plays after Bengals punter Kevin Huber had to kick out of his own end zone.

The Bengals have only 37 yards and the Steelers 120.

Cincinnati got a 28-yard Randy Bullock field goal after a Diontae Johnson fumble at his own 15.

Rudolph is 11-of-12 for 95 yards and the touchdown. Conner has only 4 yards on four carries, but he has 47 yards and the touchdown on four catches.