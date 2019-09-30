Jared Goff sees “a lot of good and a lot of bad” in loss to Buccaneers

Getty Images

Rams quarterback Jared Goff generated 517 passing yards (tied for eighth all time) on 68 pass attempts (tied for third all time) and 45 completions (tied for first all time) on Sunday against Tampa Bay. But the Rams lost the game, 55-40, significantly undermining Goff’s achievements.

On Monday, Goff said tht he found both positive and negative in his performance.

“[T]here was a lot of good and a lot of bad,” Goff told reporters. “I think there’s some plays that I thought were really good and some were really bad. I think you try to evaluate each one by their own entity and try not to group any together. We dropped back, I think what it was 68 times or something, maybe even 70 including a sack or so. You try to take that with a grain of salt, knowing that it is going to be a little bit different sample size. Again, there was some stuff that I was really happy with. A lot of stuff in the pass game with myself up front and the receivers actually was good, but it wasn’t enough to win. We need to be a lot better.”

Goff was pleased by the team’s ability to emerge from a 21-0 deficit to make the game interesting.

“I think there is a lot of stuff that is surprisingly good that you take out of that game, especially from a pass-game standpoint that we were able to do late in that game,” Goff said. “To get ourselves all the way back from that hole, it’s rare. We were close to finishing it off and unfortunately didn’t. There is no moral victory, but a lot of teams let that bury them early on and aren’t able to climb out. Unfortunately we were, but it wasn’t enough. I think just early on, like we’ve talked about, just getting everything rolling, staying smooth and trying to eliminate some of the mental errors and some of the stuff that is easily fixable.”

The deep hole that necessitated a heavy emphasis on passing made Goff feel like he was back in Berkeley.

“[I]t did feel like college,” he said. “It felt a lot like Cal. I know that’s not a world that we want to live in, it’s not built for success that way. Unfortunately, we were down early and had to use that as our game plan and I don’t think that’s something we want to live by.”

Despite plenty of criticism for Goff’s errors in Sunday’s loss, Chris Simms saw plenty of positives from Goff’s performance. The attached clip from Simms’ Unbuttoned podcast elaborates on that point.

Regardless of Goff’s overall showing, the 3-1 Rams now need to make the quick turnaround for a division showdown against the 3-1 Seahawks in Seattle on Thursday night. Making the game more important is the fact that the 49ers are 3-0, and currently in first place in the NFC West.