Jay Gruden will name his Week Five starting quarterback Thursday or Friday

Getty Images

Washington coach Jay Gruden didn’t get fired on Monday. Assuming it doesn’t happen on Tuesday or Wednesday (“dysfunctional teams do dysfunctional things”), Gruden will need to name a quarterback for the Week Five game against the Patriots.

“I think I’ll figure that out, especially when I find out the true status of our quarterbacks that are banged up a little bit,” Gruden said, in reference to Case Keenum‘s foot and Colt McCoy‘s leg. “Obviously Colt coming back from his leg injury, if he’s 100 percent ready to go. Case, how he’s doing with his foot — he was in a boot after the game, precautionary reason. We’ll see where they are. And then talking to Dwayne [Haskins], seeing his progress. I’ll make that determination. I think it will depend on the decision I make and then how that person performs on Thursday and Friday.”

Gruden was asked whether the fact that Washington is playing the Patriots will be a factor in the decision.

“It has nothing to do with it,” Gruden said. “I will absolutely play the person who I think will give us the best chance to win.”

It sounds like Gruden may already be leaning in a specific direction.

“I can make a decision now,” Gruden said, “I might have already made a decision, but I’m going to let it play out because I need to see these guys perform. I don’t need to make an announcement and then change my mind on Friday. I want to come out here and let these guys practice and then hopefully somebody will take the job and run.”

Come Sunday, the winner may be running for his life against a stout Patriots defense. And if Washington gets blown out, come next Monday Gruden could be getting run out of town.