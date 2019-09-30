Leonard Fournette, offensive line “getting the trust back”

Getty Images

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette feasted on the Broncos defense during the second half of Sunday’s 26-24 win in Denver by running 19 times for 190 yards.

Fournette had 225 yards overall to snap Jacksonville’s streak of games without a 100-yard rusher at 22. That effort came days after Fournette aired his frustration with how things were shaping up in the running game.

Head coach Doug Marrone responded to Fournette’s comments by saying the offensive line was “not giving him a chance.” That may have lit a fire under the blockers as they gave Fournette plenty of room to run against Denver in an effort that caught the eye of both back and coach.

Marrone said the line “beat them up” while Fournette shared some advance warning he got about a better effort on the horizon.

“The O-line had a dinner Thursday and Brandon [Linder] and everybody else was like, ‘Man, we’re going to get you there this week,'” Fournette said. via ESPN.com. “And I believe in them. And I think little things like that, just bonding outside of football, going to lunch with each other . . . and also getting trust back.”

The Jaguars have won two straight games and extending that streak against the Panthers next weekend would continue building belief in everything that the Jaguars are doing this season.