Matthew Stafford says hip injury unrelated to last year’s back issue

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford started his 132nd straight game on Sunday after a Friday appearance on the injury report created some doubt about his availability.

Stafford was listed as questionable to play due to a hip injury, but he played the entire way in a 34-30 loss to the Chiefs and quipped after the game that he thought he “looked pretty good running” during the contest. Stafford said that the hip issue was not related to the back injury that hindered him during the 2018 season, but otherwise declined to share details about his condition.

“No,” Stafford said, via the Detroit Free Press. “I was OK. I was out there. I was playing. I’ve played through a lot in my career. Like I say, work a long time to get opportunities to go out there and play. Don’t take any of them for granted. Obviously, it was a big game, big game at home for us. They’re all big, and I wanted to be out there for my guys.”

Lions head coach Matt Patricia called Stafford “one of the toughest guys” on the team and the quarterback will get an extended stretch to heal up with the Lions off in Week Five before returning for a game against the Packers.