Melvin Ingram will miss time with hamstring injury

Getty Images

Chargers pass rusher Melvin Ingram exited Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury, and he’s likely to miss some time beyond that.

Ingram will miss time, likely a couple weeks, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

After struggling with injuries early in his career, Ingram has been healthy recently. He has started all four games this year and all 16 games each of the previous four years.

The Chargers have been one of the league’s most injury-prone teams, and this is no exception. Losing Ingram will hurt.