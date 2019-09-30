Micah Hyde intercepted Brady, told Belichick “he was staring him down”

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 30, 2019, 11:47 AM EDT
Bills defensive back Micah Hyde intercepted Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in the end zone on Sunday, and afterward Bill Belichick wanted to know about it.

Channel 25 in Boston got postgame video of Belichick running after Hyde following the game, asking what happened.

“Micah, did you get that pick?” Belichick asked.

“Yeah,” Hyde responded. “He was staring him down.”

The Bills’ defense had a good game against Brady on Sunday, including on the play in question, when Brady tried to find Julian Edelman in the back of the end zone only to have Hyde leap in front of the ball. When the Patriots and Bills meet again in Week 16, Belichick may remind Brady what Hyde had to say.

18 responses to “Micah Hyde intercepted Brady, told Belichick “he was staring him down”

  1. Thanks for the intel. Seriously. If Brady is tipping his throw locations with his eyes, that’s correctible as long as he is made aware of it. Like a tell in poker. People don’t realize they have them.

    Appreciate that one, Micah.

  4. Brady often “stares his receivers down”, as it were. Especially when they are in tight to the end zone where there isn’t much room to work. They rely on the routes and picks. Nothing new here.

  8. Looking forward to the rematch. Allen played terrible, constantly throwing off back foot on a blitz. It was even inaccurate, it was poor decision making. Let’s take care of business this week in TN and have meaningful football in December. This loss stunk, but this weeks game is actually far more important. I’ll be there.

  10. Brady has definitely declined. Recently, each time he has faced a Top 5 Defense he has been sub-par. He was bad in the SuperBowl against Wade Phillips defense that has given him nightmares over the years. He was awful again yesterday but it will be swept under the rug because the Pats won.

    Patrick Mahomes II > Brady

  12. Say what? Logically if they’re a top 5 defense it means the opposing QB has had difficulty, no matter who that may be……. not sure that’s empiracal evidence of a “decline”

    ——————————————

  13. terripet says:
    September 30, 2019 at 11:51 am
    When Brady plays a good D he folds
    _________________________________

    Yeah, Seattle knows this for sure…

    ———-

    Brady was rolling right, Hide had the only other player on that side of the field, Meyers, locked up. Of course Brady was going to Jules and of course he was starting him down. Only thing he missed was that Hyde was playing it the whole way. Should have thrown it away.

    Really, they should have run it again and kicked the 3 if they were short. I thought it was a bad play call to try and force a 7 up 13-0 in a defensive game. Take the 16-0 lead.

    Bills made the same mistake trying to force a 7 on forth down late in the game. If they took the 3 they likely would have been in a position to tie the game at the end. When the defenses are playing that well, take the points.

    ————-
    Maybe you are right! But as long as Brady continues to rack up victories, unreachable records, and more SB titles, its a cross us Patriot fans will have to bear.

  17. Micah is a damn good player. It’s amazing to me how many good secondary players the Packers drafted and went on to star on new teams, and how Capers made them look horrible somehow.

  18. ALL quarterbacks play worse against top defenses than against cupcakes. That’s kind of what defines a top defense. Holding that against Brady – especially after a win – is kind of short-sighted.

