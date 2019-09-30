Micah Hyde intercepted Brady, told Belichick “he was staring him down”

Getty Images

Bills defensive back Micah Hyde intercepted Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in the end zone on Sunday, and afterward Bill Belichick wanted to know about it.

Channel 25 in Boston got postgame video of Belichick running after Hyde following the game, asking what happened.

“Micah, did you get that pick?” Belichick asked.

“Yeah,” Hyde responded. “He was staring him down.”

The Bills’ defense had a good game against Brady on Sunday, including on the play in question, when Brady tried to find Julian Edelman in the back of the end zone only to have Hyde leap in front of the ball. When the Patriots and Bills meet again in Week 16, Belichick may remind Brady what Hyde had to say.