Mike Tomlin loses challenge to overturn OPI

Posted by Charean Williams on September 30, 2019, 8:59 PM EDT
Getty Images

Confusion continues over what is or isn’t pass interference.

Officials called Steelers receiver Johnny Holton for offensive pass interference with 1:28 remaining in the first quarter. It didn’t appear Holton did much of anything to Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, prompting Steelers coach Mike Tomlin to throw the red challenge flag.

Al Riveron, the NFL’s supervisor of officials, did not pick up the flag, ruling the call stood.

The NFL continues to use the term “clear and obvious” in defining what Riveron will overturn, but it seemed pretty clear and obvious Holton didn’t interfere with Kirkpatrick on an incomplete pass.

The Steelers were penalized 10 yards. They overcame the penalty, picking up a first down and ended up punting.

The Bengals lead 3-0 early in the second quarter.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Mike Tomlin loses challenge to overturn OPI

  1. There’s another agenda here we haven’t figured out. If the NFL wants everyone complaining about PI’s, they are diverting attention from something else they don’t want anyone to talk about.

  4. Dear Mike Tomlin,

    Where is Mason Rudolph’s favorite all time receiver? I don’t even see him in the stats yet …. Rudolph has 95 yards with 11 completions. He used to get that in one play with James Washington… it’s all on YouTube …

  5. They really screwed the pooch on that new rule. They really could have just simply had somebody over looking obvious mistakes. Here’s a clue… when the entire crowd, announcers, television crew AND officials can see an obvious missed call on the jumbo screen or replay screen, take action. That’s all they needed.

  6. Week in and week out the NFL continues to prove that they are a joke. Yes his hand was on the guys back – no he didnt push him – no it wasnt OPI – yes the challenge should have been upheld. Yes the NFL is a joke – Yes Riveron and his buddies in the replay booth all need to be replaced with competent off the field officials,

  7. Seems like the refs are trying to make it clear they wont be overturning most calls. They only want the flags thrown on plays like the Rams Saints play. Right now theyre just training the coaches.

  8. Hell, at this point just get rid of the PI challenges and replace it with with facemask challenges… That’s pretty clear cut whether he did or didn’t grab a facemask. Refs miss those all the time.

  9. This was a ridiculously stupid challenge. Anyone who watched the Thursday night GB-PHL game could have told Tomlin that it was a wasted time out.

  14. maalea says:
    September 30, 2019 at 9:36 pm
    This was a ridiculously stupid challenge. Anyone who watched the Thursday night GB-PHL game could have told Tomlin that it was a wasted time out.

    ****************************************************************************

    It was a ridiculously stupid call that isn’t made consistently.

    Also, and this may be a shocker so brace yourself, but coaches don’t have time to sit around watching every single game every week to find out what moron calls are being made. They’re typically too busy with other stuff, like focusing on their own team and preparing for the upcoming week.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!