Mike Zimmer on Kirk Cousins: “There’s times you’ve just got to pull the trigger”

Posted by Mike Florio on September 30, 2019, 3:57 PM EDT
AP

On Sunday, Vikings receiver Adam Thielen came very close to publicly calling out quarterback Kirk Cousins. On Monday, coach Mike Zimmer echoed Thielen’s point, in a very simple, matter-of-fact way.

“There’s times you’ve just to pull the trigger,” Zimmer told reporters a day after the Vikings lost to the Bears in Chicago, 16-6. “And you’ve just got to believe that you’re gonna make the throw.”

Zimmer previously pointed out that Cousins “completed a lot of balls” on Sunday. And he did, connecting on 27 of 36 throws. But he missed some opportunities down the field, as Thielen lamented on Sunday.

“I think there were some times he might have gotten rid of it a little bit too soon,” Zimmer said regarding Cousins. “But you know when you’re getting pounded a few times, sometimes you’ve got to take the quick throw.”

Zimmer disputed a reporter’s characterization that Cousins was “gun shy,” but when saying that Cousins needs “to pull the trigger,” isn’t that the message?

Ultimately, Zimmer has no choice but to keep trying to make chicken salad out of a high-priced but low-performing passing game.

“This team won’t be judged in September,” Zimmer said. “In the NFC, the leading team has three wins. We’ll just keep fighting and keep going.”

That’s fine, but it’s not hard to figure out how the next 12 games will unfold. At Giants, win. Eagles, win (maybe). At Lions, loss. Washington, win. At Chiefs, loss. At Cowboys, loss. Broncos, win. At Seahawks, loss. Lions, win. At Chargers, loss.

If that’s how it plays out (assuming a win over Philly), the Vikings will be 7-7 heading into a pair of season-ending home games against the Packers and Bears. The Green Bay game will be played in prime time, which based on Cousins’ history isn’t good news. And the Chicago game may have a playoff berth riding on it. Which based on Cousins’ history also isn’t good news.

There’s still time for Cousins to alter a future that seems to already be written for the 2019 Vikings, but he’s going to have to find in himself on the fly something that, based on 20 games with the Vikings, just doesn’t seem to be there.

It’s that undefinable but very real quality that some quarterbacks have, and some don’t. It’s the ability to make the big play in the big moment, without being freaked out by the pressure or the implications of success or failure in that precise spot. Getting it done in those moments creates confidence, and that confidence can grow and infect the team, leading to the big moments no longer feeling quite so big — and allowing guys like Joe Montana, with the season on the line in Super Bowl XXIII, to point out to his teammates that he could see John Candy sitting in the stands.

We know the quarterbacks who can deliver in a big game and a big moment. We know the quarterbacks who can’t. If Cousins is ever going to move from he latter category to the former, he needs to do it soon.

13 responses to “Mike Zimmer on Kirk Cousins: “There’s times you’ve just got to pull the trigger”

  1. For the record, that “Leading Team” in the NFC he’s talking about would be the Forty Freaking Niners.

  2. The story has been written. He’s a 8-8 quarterback. If you look at his career record I believe it’s around .500

  3. Cousins had the completions because he got a lot of clock burners given to him in garbage time. Down 16 to nothing with 3 minutes left. Defenses allow short completions and hope to keep the clock running. Cousins had like 100 yards on 18 completions up until that point.

    Zimmer can’t make him good at this point in his career. Cousins lacks in most things that make a great quarterback. He is average at best.

  4. As a long time Viking fan, Cousins was a mistake from the get go. Tom Brady is making 23 mil this year, Cousins is paid 5 mil more at 28 mil. 5 mil more than the best QB ever with multiple MVP trophies, 6 SB Wins, and forever Pro Bowler. What has Cousins ever done but choke? Spielman needs to be fired now, and if Zimmer doesn’t make a statement by benching Cousins this week at the least, then he needs to go to. Over it.

  5. Hes the same player as he was in Washington, he just has more weapons around him now… shouldn’t have let Theodore, and Keenum go the same offense should have kept one of them around for a friendlier contract.

  6. I’m super happy that the 49ers didn’t pull the trigger on this guy. I never believed in Cousins but I know Shanny does or did.

    That being said, he is too worried about making a mistake and can play better than this. But he will just be more playoff heartache for Vikes fans even at his very best.

  7. I concur….pull the trigger and cut Cousins, then sign Sloter to be the starter. Trade a late rd pick and Mannion to Miami for Fitzpatrick as well. QB room is instantly way better.

  8. 2 years ago, same time, vikings are 2-2. They went 13-3. Anything can happen in the nfl. If the Vikings can start winning on the road Starting next week, and win the next 3 games- Philly, wash, and Detroit…..this team can do it….only thing is can cousins start playing like an elite qb and start moving in the pocket and not get pounded and don’t be scared…….or play scared, fumble the ball and time is ticking before he becomes a lame duck and doesn’t start in the nfl?

  9. i cant believe they’re paying him that much money to poorly manage games. Meanwhile, Teddy Bridgewater is 2-0 and managing the games perfectly.

  10. Three years. $84 million. Guaranteed. 32 years old next August.

    How does one motivate a player playing under that deal? The answer is you don’t. It must come from within.

  12. Move O’Neill to LT and lets see how an athlete can protect Kirk’s blindside. Reiff is ruining the trust needed to have a successful passing game, same story as last year. At least Kirk can see the rush coming if Reiff is a sieve at RT.

  13. You cant change the QB at this point, that’s stupid, the season is not lost. We have like 3 offensive coordinators. Put them to work, figure out what Kirk’s strengths are and use it. He did fairly well in no huddles. Do that the whole damn game. Why not. Until the season is officially lost it would be completely moronic to bench Cousins

