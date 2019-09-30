Mitchell Trubisky will go to London, but won’t play

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 30, 2019, 1:10 PM EDT
Getty Images

All things considered, the news could have been a lot worse for the Bears.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky should be back “sooner rather than later” after his left shoulder injury Sunday.

The initial MRI results showed a dislocated left shoulder and a slight labrum tear, but the initial belief is that he doesn’t need surgery.

While he’s not likely to play against the Raiders in London this week, he is going to travel with the team.

UPDATE 1:11 P.M. ET: Via J.J. Stankevitz of NBCSportsChicago.com, Bears coach Matt Nagy wasn’t prepared to go that far, saying: “Somebody knows more than me. . . . We literally are going to wait for more.”

Permalink 19 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

19 responses to “Mitchell Trubisky will go to London, but won’t play

  1. I’m glad for him. That said, I hope he spends the down time watching and learning how Chase Daniel runs the offense. They still left plenty of points on the field yesterday against the Vikings (some of that due to playcalling more than execution), but the offense looked significantly better than it has any time this year.

  3. So we can expect to see him on the sidelines looking at the wristband play list? I mean, that’s what Drew Brees does, so…

  6. I don’t want to celebrate anyone’s injury, but this is actually good news for Bears and their fans. Any move away from Mitch is a good move.

  9. All I know is if Daniels comes out and plays like a starting QB should and out performs Trubisky than Trubisky should ride the bench and bears should ride the arm of Daniels. Say Trubisky it out 5-6 weeks and Daniels get Chicago 4-5 wins what are you goin to do Nagy?

  10. It’s amusing how Raiders fans think that they had a chance to win regardless of who plays QB for the Bears.

    Hopefully, Trubisky does come back soon as he is a huge upgrade over Daniel who the longer he played in relief in the past was exposed for being a backup QB his whole career for a reason. Of course, fair weather fans like bassplucker wouldn’t know these things

  15. Trubisky and Daniel are essentially interchangeable parts. Bears mixed in more run plays with Montgomery vs. the Vikings, which led to the balance needed to win a game against a tough defense (ball control!). Of course, the Bears defense was spectacular, despite being down two starters. Anyway, Bears offense is based on game management by QB. Nagy fancies himself as some sort of Walsh/Reid hybrid who just needs a QB to play within a system.

  17. sityourselfdown says:
    September 30, 2019 at 1:29 pm
    Have the Bears EVER had a good QB?
    ________________________________
    Sadly, we have not. However, I will always have a soft spot in my heart for Bobby Douglas.

  18. Blasspucker says: “the offense looked significantly better than it has any time this year.”

    Daniel threw for 195 yards and 1 TD. Meanwhile, Trubisky threw for 285 yards and 3TD with an 80% completion percentage in the previous game.

    No one gets more over-the-top crtiticism than Trubisky. No one.

  19. sityourselfdown says:
    September 30, 2019 at 1:29 pm
    Have the Bears EVER had a good QB?
    ________________________________

    Sid Luckman. Yes, he played a long time ago (1939-1950). However, he was dominant at times, leading the Bears to 4 NFL championships. But that’s it. Sid is not a household name like Unitas or Otto Graham, but he was great. So we got that going for us, which is nice.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!