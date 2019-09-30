NFL announces Vontaze Burfict suspended for rest of season

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 30, 2019, 11:52 AM EDT
The NFL has had enough with Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict.

Burfict, who has previously been suspended repeatedly for illegal hits and was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet blow yesterday, has been suspended for the rest of the season, the league announced this morning.

“There were no mitigating circumstances on this play,” NFL V.P. of Football Operations Jon Runyan said in a letter to Burfict. “Your contact was unnecessary, flagrant and should have been avoided. For your actions, you were penalized and disqualified from the game. Following each of your previous rule violations, you were warned by me and each of the jointly-appointed appeal officers that future violations would result in escalated accountability measures. However, you have continued to flagrantly abuse rules designed to protect yourself and your opponents from unnecessary risk. Your extensive history of rules violations is factored into this decision.”

Burfict’s suspension is without pay, and will also cover the postseason if the Raiders make it. He does have the right to appeal.

56 responses to “NFL announces Vontaze Burfict suspended for rest of season

  6. The receiver was trying to get up so yes, there were mitigating circumstances, and there’s no consistency between the length of the Burfict suspension and the other hits that we’ve all been seeing happen without even so much as a penalty flag thrown.

    Ridiculous!

  8. He’ll definitely appear and I wouldn’t be surprised if it was reduced to something like eight games. That means he could come back for a game and get suspended another eight games and essentially miss the rest of the season. This guy just never learned. He’s lucky he’s in the NFL in the first place. He was considered a first-round talent but didn’t go until Marvin drafted him in the third. It’s been one thing after another with this guy and he just has never learned.

    Maybe AB will invite him to move in with him.

  10. But he still gets to play as long as his appeal is in play right? So that’s at least two or three more opponents coming up that will have to worry about his goon tactics.

  13. People have been comparing this hit to Jones on Allen in the NE-Buffalo game. There is an opposite angle of the hit (see Matt Dolloff on twitter) that shows why Jones was ejected and shouldn’t be suspended. I think the 15 yards on Jones was the correct call, especially when compared to the Eagle’s Barnett hit on TNF.

    Burfict’s hit was different and he has a history.

  14. Gruden and Mayock had lost this locker room before the season had even started. Sorry Raider Nation, Carr is not THAT GUY. He’s another Cousins – when the pressure mounts, he does not rise to the occasion.

    Viva Las Vegas

  17. As a Raiders fan, can’t really argue with the ruling.

    Bringing him in was a risk. As was Brown. As was Incognito.

    Hardly anyone argues that these guys aren’t good players, but there are reasons why their past teams have ended up going the “thanks, but no thanks” route.

    2 down, 1 left.

  19. Yet no ejections or suspensions for the patriots player or eagles players for their hits. Vonte should have never signed with the raiders because as we all know the NFL is not fair when it comes to officiating them, scheduling them or fining them.

  20. Seems harsh, but obviously you can’t someone with the record he has as someone who has a good record. He’s not learned from all the suspensions and fines he has had. Maybe he’ll learn from this, but I doubt it. Also, debatable whether he gets another team.

  21. If this is the same player I watched take a running start of at least 3 – 5 steps, lower his head and strike a player sitting on the ground, then yes – send him home for good. Have him stop by Suh’s place and take him along too.

  23. I won’t be shocked if this ends up getting reduced on appeal, but think its the right call at this point. Dude has been fined and suspended numerous times for this stuff and doesn’t seem to get it based on his continued play. Not only did he hit Doyle helmet to helmet but was also trying to throw an elbow/forearm to his head instead of wrapping up. His play continues to show his reckless disregard for his own and every other players safety

  24. There was a lot of chatter when the Raiders signed him that this would happen. Don’t have to be a rocket scientist to know he was under the microscope. Too many previous infractions and punishments, valid or not, for any latitude on his behalf. So, the question is what do the Raiders do now? They had to know this would happen so are they prepared?

  25. Ridiculous. I really hope they win an appeal. NFL overreacting to the media outcry. The receiver was trying to get up and go. He should know when to get down. Isn’t that what people were saying about Josh Allen and the Patriots?

  27. kinda bogus if you rewatch the play. doyle was getting up off the ground so burfict couldnt draw a clean line on him. if they played college rules they woulda blown the whistle when doyle was on the ground and this wouldntve happened.

  30. The NFL is a joke. The inconsistency is an emberassment and until they fix the officiating it might as well be Jake the Snake vs. Macho Man every game. As a Raiders fan it’s a lost cause, Al Davis passed away long ago yet we live with the reputation he gave us decades ago. That play could pass as a 15 yard penalty based on the offenders reputation but season long suspension is just hilarious.

  33. The NFL is a hot mess now… I haven’t watched more than 20 minutes total this year. Ambiguous rules, punishment that seems to have no rhyme or reason to it, refs on the take, players acting like morons after making a good play (Teams running to the other endzone to take a “team picture” is the WORST nonsense I have ever seen.), Even redzone now posting tweets like somehow they are valid news sources. The product on the field is unwatchable and the nonsense off the field is intolerable.

  34. It will be interesting to how the NFLPA handles this…Do they back a defenseless player or the goon that tried to concuss him while he was on the ground?

  36. Raiders fan and I get that he’s a repeat offender, and what he did against the Colts TE was beyond unnecessary, but in the TNF game there were multiple helmet to helmets. If you’re going to suspend Burfict make the rules for everyone.

  39. This clown simply doesn’t get it or doesn’t care. The NFL has given him chance after chance for the same thing, I agree enough is enough.

  40. Frankly, college football is better at being reff’ed and regulated. They don’t tolerate any of that crap. Immediate 4Q ban. The NFL talks tough about player safety, but they barely crackdown on bad hits. Simple $10k fine for a guy collecting 6+figures each week. This past week, the Browns DE M Garret said the fines won’t change the way he plays. Make then fines care!

  42. When are Raider fans going to get it that they are being ripped off by Davis? Despite betraying loyal fans he’s packing up to move to Las Vegas and assumes Raider Nation will continue what ever he does. It doesn’t matter. Sick. look at The Los Angeles Chargers. They have only a trickle of fans since they’ve moved.

  45. Bunch of millenials in the comments. Players use their helmet to lodge the ball loose all the time. Doyle was down, and attempted to get up and run. Vontaze had alrdy committed. Helmet to helmet? yes. Penalty? Yes. Ejection from the game? Sure. But suspended the whole season!? That’s ridiculous considering suh, sendejo, kiko alonso, etc have never faced a suspension like this.

  49. Quickest league response ever…maybe you should be this fast with all players. Other players need removed from the game before this guy, but they continue to play

  50. So the Raiders have lost their best offensive off-season pick up and best defensive off-season pickup due to self inflicted wounds.

    Anyone here still thinking Mayock is a genius GM?

    I said it when they hired him, there’s way more to building a team than just offering opinions on draft picks.

    Gruden and Mayock are in way over their head.

  51. That guy is a grinder man. Ya just gotta love his intensity. Total baller. Im telling ya man, i wish i had 52 more of him.

    Jon Gruden
    Raiders Head Coach

  53. Mayoc is 0-2 already. Gave a away 2 picks for nothing in the AB debacle, everyone knew Vonteze was always a play away from disaster and now we wait for the ticking time bomb that is Ritchie Incognito. Hell of an off-season there Raider Nation..And we don’t even need to talk about what a waste Clelin Ferrell has been so far.

  56. Everyone comparing this to the Jones hit in the Pats game is delusional lol.

    First off, Doyle merely needed to be touched and the play is over….Allen, at the point of the hit, had already become a “runner” at that point and wasn’t sliding. Allen is the one that actually lowered his helmet and Jones hits him with his shoulder.

    The two plays are nowhere near comparable.

