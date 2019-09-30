Oren Burks returns to practice field

Getty Images

Packers linebacker Oren Burks returned to the practice field Monday after spending almost a month rehabbing a pectoral injury.

Burks injured his chest in the preseason opener Aug. 8.

He did not offer a timeline for a return to game action but moved a step closer Monday.

“It was huge,” Burks said, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team website. “Just kind of mentally being away from the team a little bit, it was cool to get back out there with the guys. In terms of prognosis, I don’t really know exactly when I’ll be 100 percent, but I’m taking it one day at a time and trying to get better.”

Burks, a third-round choice in 2018, started four games as a rookie. He was expected to play a big role in the Packers defense alongside Blake Martinez.

The Packers traded for former Giants linebacker B.J. Goodson after final cuts, but they played most of the first four games with Martinez as the only inside linebacker. Burks will provide them with more options and better depth when he is ready for game action.