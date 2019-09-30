Ravens sign L.J. Fort

Getty Images

The Ravens lost their second straight game on Sunday and they made a roster move on Monday morning that they hope will help them get back to winning games.

The team announced the signing of linebacker L.J. Fort. Fort visited the team on Saturday and no corresponding move was needed because the Ravens only had 52 players on the roster last week.

Fort signed a three-year deal with the Eagles in the offseason, but was released after last Thursday’s win over the Packers. He was a regular on special teams for the Steelers over the previous three seasons, so the Ravens have seen a fair amount of him over the years.

Fort had two tackles with the Eagles. He has 85 tackles, three sacks and an interception over the course of his entire career.