Report: Vontaze Burfict facing season-long suspension

Getty Images

Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict is looking at another suspension for illegal on-field hits and it will reportedly be a lengthy one.

Chris Mortenson of ESPN reports that Burfict is facing a season-long ban in response to Sunday’s conduct. Burfict was ejected from the Raiders’ win over the Colts for lowering his head and delivering a helmet-to-helmet blow to Colts tight end Jack Doyle while Doyle was on a knee after catching a pass.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said after the game that the ejection was “a tough decision,” but the call to suspend Burfict probably won’t be a difficult one. He’s served two other multi-game suspensions for on-field infractions and has been fined regularly — over $165,000 last season — for delivering illegal hits during games.

Burfict, who is a Raiders captain, has 18 tackles in four games this season. He is only under contract for the 2019 season.