Report: Vontaze Burfict facing season-long suspension

Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict is looking at another suspension for illegal on-field hits and it will reportedly be a lengthy one.

Chris Mortenson of ESPN reports that Burfict is facing a season-long ban in response to Sunday’s conduct. Burfict was ejected from the Raiders’ win over the Colts for lowering his head and delivering a helmet-to-helmet blow to Colts tight end Jack Doyle while Doyle was on a knee after catching a pass.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said after the game that the ejection was “a tough decision,” but the call to suspend Burfict probably won’t be a difficult one. He’s served two other multi-game suspensions for on-field infractions and has been fined regularly — over $165,000 last season — for delivering illegal hits during games.

Burfict, who is a Raiders captain, has 18 tackles in four games this season. He is only under contract for the 2019 season.

37 responses to “Report: Vontaze Burfict facing season-long suspension

  3. Season long suspension for Vontaze Burfict for helmet to helmet…….. but Jonathan Jones doesn’t even get ejected for his hit on Josh Allen that knocked him out of the game? The NFL has absolutely no consistency at all with their rules. Absolutely embarrassing.

  5. When will the league do the same for the Eagles Sendejo? He was a dirty headhunter on the Vikings and nothing has changed other than now he does it for the Eagles.

  8. The league needs to show an example that this isn’t accepted. Maybe this will show players that they need to respect another.

  9. Marlon Humphrey was tryn to kill OBJ and the ref stood over them giving the 1-2-3 WWE count-off, no flag. It was so bad, OBJ body was literally draggin up the field by the force of the choke. How that goes un-noticed will be interesting.

  11. The NFL can’t possibly claim to be serious about player safety if they let Burfict stay out on the field headhunting. It’s become clear that he has no desire to change the way he plays.

  12. Maybe the best set of comments from readers ever. What about others mentioned here? The Burfict suspension is no surprise. A captain for the Raiders? wow

  13. weird its almost like he has a history of this kind of stuff…even in college he was a dirty player. Kick him out for life

  15. billsfan905 says:
    September 30, 2019 at 9:59 am
    Season long suspension for Vontaze Burfict for helmet to helmet…….. but Jonathan Jones doesn’t even get ejected for his hit on Josh Allen that knocked him out of the game? The NFL has absolutely no consistency at all with their rules. Absolutely embarrassing.

    If you can’t tell the extremely contrasting differences between those two hits you’re not watching the same sport most of us are.

  18. Allen (6-5) lowered his helmet as a runner into the 5-9 jones who was attempting to make a form tackle with his shoulder. The only people who keep trying to compare the two hits are either obviously ignorant and havent even watched the plays, or they just hate the Patriots.

  19. How many “2nd chances” does Burfict deserve? He’s already been fined $4MIL for being a dirty player, no respect for other players or the rules and in general a POS. Does anyone really think a season-long suspension will teach him respect for rules, integrity of the game or other players? Me neither…

  20. billsfan905 says:
    September 30, 2019 at 9:59 am
    Season long suspension for Vontaze Burfict for helmet to helmet…….. but Jonathan Jones doesn’t even get ejected for his hit on Josh Allen that knocked him out of the game? The NFL has absolutely no consistency at all with their rules. Absolutely embarrassing.
    ———–
    I’m no Patriots fan but Burfict has a loooonnngggg history of this nonsense. And I didn’t think the Jones hit was all that bad. Josh Allen has to know he needs to get down. He is a runner at that point. I think the flag was deserved but ejection wasn’t warranted.

  23. The NFL and NFLPA really messed this up. This was predictable and his past body of work was sufficient to remove him person from the game in the interest of player safety. But another person had to fall victim.

  24. He’s been suspended before multiple times so not like this is a surprise. And not like it was some sort of borderline play–the guy was on his knees and Burfict had plenty of time to see that and avoid contact. That’s the sort of play you’d make if you WANTED to draw a suspension. He isn’t just dirty but is also a moron.

  26. The hit on Josh Allen was initiated by Josh Allen. A 6’6″ QB, running, not sliding. Allen ducked his head still moving forward (meaning, not defenseless, or sliding) into the shoulder of Jones, who was bracing for impact.

    If you cannot objectively watch that replay and see that, you are just being partisan.

  28. Yeah, I am not a huge fan of this guy- some very stupid plays. But this is where the NFL misses the mark. A year is way to long for this. Cumulatively yes, but not at one instance.

    The NFL is like a parent that is inconsistent with discipline and boundaries with their kids. If kids (players) don’t know their boundaries and their consequences change each time, they don’t act in the way you want. They should have suspended him after each egregious time, then he knows the deal. I don’t like this kind of play, but there is no rhyme or reason on why the league deals out punishment.

  31. Not good enough. Expulsion. If he had this many fines and suspensions for smoking pot, he’d be gone from the league forever.

  32. I don’t care for Burfict but it shows once more how the league operates, suspension , others call for banned, yet a player threatens physical harm to a GM and zero is done for suspension

  35. Season long suspension for Vontaze Burfict for helmet to helmet…….. but Jonathan Jones doesn’t even get ejected for his hit on Josh Allen that knocked him out of the game? The NFL has absolutely no consistency at all with their rules. Absolutely embarrassing.

    —-
    The inconsistency is that flags shouldn’t be thrown on running plays. Josh Allen (poorly coached) made no effort to slide — he was going to plow forward, Frank Gore-like. That’s what happens when you’re running and don’t give yourself up.

  37. There was a few nasty head shots yesterday… Burfict was of course the dirtiest because he is a well documented scumbag.. but that hit the Bucs O-lineman laid on Marcus Peters was almost as bad. Plus the hit on Josh Allen… which if you are saying was even in the same realm as the Burfict hit you are delusional..

