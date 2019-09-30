Report: Vontaze Burfict likely to be suspended

Getty Images

On Sunday night, we pointed out that Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict could be suspended for his illegal hit on Colts tight end Jack Doyle even though Burfict was ejected. Reportedly, Burfict will be suspended for the hit.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL, the league office likely will suspend Burfict today for lowering his helmet and ramming it into Doyle’s helmet.

Burfict has a long history of suspensions for various infractions, but his three illegal hits from 2018 — which drew fines in excess of $165,000 — will factor most significantly into a decision to suspend him.

The league office decided not to suspend Burfict after a couple of illegal hits against the Steelers last October due to concerns that, if the suspension were overturned on appeal, an impression would be created in 32 locker rooms that the league office is overreaching. This time around, the league seems to be willing to roll the dice that the neutral, independent arbitrators will agree that it’s time for Burfict to take a seat, for Sunday’s game against the Bears or longer.