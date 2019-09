Getty Images

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is on the road to recovery from mononucleosis.

Darnold has been cleared for non-contact practice, Jets coach Adam Gase said today.

However, that doesn’t mean he’s ready to play. Gase said the Jets are still not sure when he’ll be able to play in a game. Darnold has not been cleared to lift weights yet, so he’s clearly not 100 percent healthy.

If Darnold can’t go on Sunday in Philadelphia, Luke Falk will start in his place.