Sam Darnold: My spleen is going to do what it’s going to do

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has been cleared for non-contact practice as he works his way back from a bout of mononucleosis, but it remains too early to say whether he will be given the green light to play against the Eagles in Week Five.

During a conference call on Monday, Jets head coach Adam Gase said the outlook for this week remains a gray area. One of the question marks is whether Darnold’s spleen remains enlarged and at a greater risk of rupturing.

Darnold had a conference call of his own and said he’s anxious to get back on the field. He declined to discuss specifics about his spleen while saying he’s just going to follow medical advice about next steps.

“For me, it’s just about doing what the doctors say,” Darnold said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “It’s out of my control. My spleen, at this point, is going to do what it’s going to do.”

If Darnold and his spleen are not deemed ready to face the Eagles, Luke Falk would make his second straight start at quarterback.