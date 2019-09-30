Saquon Barkley out of walking boot

Getty Images

Saquon Barkley has said he thinks he can beat the timetable given to him for a return from a high-ankle sprain. The Giants running back is on his way to doing just that.

He already has shed the walking boot, a week after his injury.

“When I see him moving around here, he’s into his rehab,” Giants coach Pat Shurmur told reporters Monday. “He’s eager and champing at the bit to get back. But obviously, that’s what I would expect from any of our players. Try to get back as quickly as possible, and then we’ll just make those decisions on a week-to-week basis whether he’s ready to play or not.”

Barkley missed only two games with an ankle sprain while at Penn State, which has him encouraged about getting back quicker than anticipated.

The No. 2 overall choice in 2018 has 311 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown this season.