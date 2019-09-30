Seahawks to induct Paul Allen into their Ring of Honor

Getty Images

The Seahawks will honor their former chairman Thursday night, inducting the late Paul G. Allen into the team’s Ring of Honor.

Allen, who died last October, will become the 12th member of the Ring of Honor. He will join Steve Largent, Jim Zorn, Dave Brown, Pete Gross, Curt Warner, Jacob Green, Kenny Easley, Dave Krieg, Chuck Knox, Cortez Kennedy and Walter Jones.

“The Seahawks and the 12s are part of what makes Seattle such an exciting city and fantastic community, and the community and the fans were at the forefront of Paul’s mind when he purchased the Seahawks,” Seahawks Chair Jody Allen, Paul’s sister, said. “This Ring of Honor induction celebrates Paul’s legacy and the impact he made on not only the Seahawks organization, but the entire Pacific Northwest. It is fitting that he is the 12th member of the Ring of Honor. He was the proudest 12 of all.”