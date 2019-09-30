Sean McDermott: We have to make sure Matt Barkley is ready to go

Getty Images

Bills head coach Sean McDermott didn’t want to go another round on Monday regarding the hit by Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones that landed quarterback Josh Allen in the concussion protocol.

McDermott said on Sunday that there’s no room in the game for hits like the ones Jones delivered and that he thought Jones should have been ejected. The NFL disagreed and McDermott wasn’t interested in discussing the play at his Monday press conference.

McDermott said he made his comment about the play and declined to answer questions about any communication with the league about the play. With Allen in the protocol, there wasn’t much for McDermott to say beyond stating the obvious about plans for backup Matt Barkley as long as Allen is out of action.

“We have to make sure that Matt is ready to go,” McDermott said.

Barkley started one game for the Bills in 2018 and posted 262 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-10 win over the Jets. He was 9-of-16 for 127 yards and an interception in the loss to New England.