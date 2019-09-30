Sean McVay calls Sunday’s loss a “wakeup call”

Getty Images

Rams quarterback Jared Goff became the 23rd quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 500 yards on Sunday, but it wasn’t a day to celebrate for him or the team.

It took Goff 68 attempts to pile up his 517 yards and he turned the ball over four times over the course of the 55-40 loss to the Buccaneers. Two of those turnovers came on back-to-back drives in the first half and the last was a fumble that Ndamukong Suh returned for a touchdown that put the Bucs win on ice.

Goff said after the game that he needs to “execute better” and he has plenty of company on that front. Head coach Sean McVay said the entire team needs to know that they can’t perform the way they did on Sunday and expect to get what they want.

“I think it’s really a wakeup call for everybody,” McVay said, via the Los Angeles Times. “Ultimately it’s about finding a way to win football games.”

The Rams don’t have long to answer the alarm bell. They play the Seahawks on Thursday night and they’ll have to find a way to win that game while doing more mental preparation than on-field work.