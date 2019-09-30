Sean McVay: No excuses, I haven’t done a good enough job

Getty Images

Rams coach Sean McVay took Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers on his own shoulders.

“I’m not going to sit up here and continue to make excuses for why I haven’t done a good enough job. I’m just not doing it right now. We’re not getting it done and we’re just going to continue to put our head down and try to find solutions,” McVay said.

Jared Goff, who passed for 517 yards but also had some costly mistakes on Sunday, acknowledged that the Rams’ offense needs to improve, and do so in a hurry with Thursday’s game at Seattle approaching.

“Frustrating for sure, and I try to have good perspective on it’s only Week Four and we did do some things,” he said. “But it is frustrating and it is something that we do need to get fixed, quickly.”

The 3-1 Rams and 3-1 Seahawks surprisingly find themselves a half-game behind the 3-0 49ers in the NFC West. Los Angeles would suddenly find itself in bad shape in its division if it doesn’t get things fixed before Thursday night.