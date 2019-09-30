Sean Payton won’t challenge PI unless it’s “egregious”

Getty Images

Saints coach Sean Payton is the reason they have the rule at all.

But he passed on challenging a pass interference call last night, and said he won’t until he sees one that’s “egregious.”

He thought about it when linebacker Demario Davis was flagged on a third-down play in the third quarter, which helped Dallas to its only touchdown.

“I thought about challenging the call in the second half on their touchdown [drive] and I just [decided against it] unless it is egregious,” Payton said. via Chris Dabe of the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

He hasn’t challenged a PI this season, though he threw his red flag in the preseason opener as a test.

“As I evaluate preseason and early into this season, I just see a much more conservative approach in New York,” Payton said. “We have to pay attention to that.”

And to not be moved by the emotion of getting jammed out of a trip to the Super Bowl because he didn’t have that ability eight months ago.