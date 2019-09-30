Shaquil Barrett continues torrid pace

Getty Images

Perhaps no player in the league has made as much of a defensive impact as Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett.

He just wishes it showed more on the scoreboard.

He continued making plays at record pace this week, but was a little bummed that the end result was a 55-40 win over the Rams.

“I don’t like giving up 40 points,” Barrett said, via Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times. “I know we still won but, no, that’s what you do in college. I used to wonder, ‘They’ve got all these good players on defense and they’re giving up all these points.’ I see it now though.

“We’re going to fix it. We’re going to change it. It’s not going to be an every-week thing. It definitely won’t.”

The every-week thing has been Barrett doing things no one expected.

He only had one sack yesterday, giving him nine for the season. That ties him for the most through four games, along with the Jets’ Mark Gastineau (1984), the Packers’ Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila (2001) and the Panthers’ Kevin Greene (1998).

Barrett made plenty of other plays against the Rams as well, with an interception which led to a touchdown, and the sack-strip-fumble which was scooped and taken to the house by Ndamukong Suh.

It was Barrett’s third forced fumble of the season, and came at a time when the Bucs needed a stop.

“They sealed the deal, yeah,” Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said. “Big strip fumble and also an interception that Shaq got.”

It’s one of many he’s collected this year, after managing 14 sacks in five seasons with the Broncos.