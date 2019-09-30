Steelers lead Bengals 10-3 at halftime

AP

The Steelers had 73 yards, a turnover and no points in the first quarter. They got rolling in the second.

Pittsburgh gained 107 yards in the second quarter and got a touchdown and a field goal to take a 10-3 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Chris Boswell kicked a 29-yard field goal with 58 seconds left in the half, but it was a disappointing ending for the Steelers. They reached the Cincinnati 7-yard line after an Andy Dalton fumble forced by Bud Dupree and recovered by T.J. Watt at the Pittsburgh 29.

James Conner scored the only touchdown thus far, catching a 21-yard touchdown pass from Mason Rudolph.

Rudolph is 17-of-18 for 132 yards and the score.

The Steelers defense has held the Bengals to 100 yards, sacking Dalton three times. Dalton has completed 10 of 17 passes for 99 yards.

The Bengals’ only points came after a Diontae Johnson fumble at his own 15. Randy Bullock kicked a 28-yard field goal on a four-play, 5-yard drive.