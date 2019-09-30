Steelers sack Andy Dalton eight times, cruise to 27-3 victory over Bengals

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on September 30, 2019, 11:16 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers got their first win of the season and made the Cincinnati Bengals look like a very poor football team in the process.

The Bengals couldn’t do much of anything offensively against a Steelers defense that sacked Andy Dalton eight times, which is the most he’s ever been sacked in his career. They couldn’t block, they couldn’t run and they couldn’t throw as they amassed just 175 yards of offense as the Steelers cruised to a 27-3 victory on Monday night.

Jaylen Samuels and James Conner carved up the Bengals defense as the Steelers utilized Samuels in a wildcat formation to create a new wrinkle for the Mason Rudolph led offensive attack. Samuels and Conner combined for 208 yards from scrimmage as fly motions and quick passes helped vary Pittsburgh’s attack.

The Bengals could have been held scoreless if not for a mistake from the Steelers. Nick Vigil punched the ball free from the grasp of Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson, which was recovered by Jessie Bates at the Pittsburgh 15-yard line to give the Bengals terrific field position. But Cincinnati would move the ball just five yards on their ensuing possession before settling for a 28-yard field goal from Randy Bullock.

The Steelers would score points on four consecutive possessions as they put the Bengals away.

Rudolph connected with Conner for a 21-yard touchdown to give the Steelers a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter. Chris Boswell would add a 29-yard field goal inside the final minute of the half to push the lead to 10-3 at the break.

Pittsburgh would march 75 yards on eight plays on their first possession of the third quarter as Samuels 2-yard touchdown run out of the wildcat gave the Steelers a 17-3 lead. A 43-yard touchdown pass from Rudolph to Johnson and a 49-yard Boswell field goal carried the Steelers to their 27-3 final margin.

Rudolph didn’t take many shots downfield but picked his spots well. He completed 24 of 28 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns for the Steelers. Samuels also completed all three of his passes for 31 yards on his three touch passes to motioning players out of the wildcat sets.

Dalton was held to just 171 yards on 21 of 37 passing with an interception by Mark Barron. Joe Mixon was held to 62 yards on 15 carries by the Steelers defense.

22 responses to “Steelers sack Andy Dalton eight times, cruise to 27-3 victory over Bengals

  1. Good game Bengals. Nice game to boost the confidence of the Steelers. One game back from the division leader. Lots of football to be played still. See ya next week Ravens.

  2. weepingjebus says:
    September 29, 2019 at 5:46 pm
    4-0. 3-0 in division already. 122-27 PF-PA. Oh, and we get to see the Steelers drop to 0-4 tomorrow. Life is good.
     __________________________

    Eat some crow on your prediction 🙂

  3. The Steelers are obviously the better team no matter which way anyone slices it. However, I find it odd that the Steelers earned their 17th consecutive Monday Night Football win tonight, when Antonio Brown wore number 17 on the Patriots. He just played possibly his last game in the NFL. This is just strange.

  4. On behalf of all Bengals fans I’m sorry you had to watch that crap fest. I legitimately think the game against the Dolphins will be for the number 1 pick in December when the Bengals play them. At least the Dolphins are sucking on purpose Bengals just suck period. I’m not saying Dalton inspires anything he’s a slightly worse Kirk Cousins but no one is winning when you have Andre Smith and Bobby Hart as your tackles. They are both useless and are not even backups on other teams. They’re in need of a reset it got started with Zac Taylor but he’s got nothing to work with. Time to be bad for a couple years get your qb in the next 2 drafts and fix the defense and the o line.

  7. It just goes to show how terrible the Bengals organization is and it starts with the owner. he doesn’t care about winning. He got rid of all the good offensive linemen because he was too cheap to pay them. Now Dalton is left running for his life on every play. This is the Steelers defense mind you. They’ve been unable to stop anyone so far. That should tell you how bad the Bengals are. Mike Brown doesn’t care though. He just goes home and counts his money. He could care less if they go 0-16 for the next fifty years so long as he can use the Bengals as his own personal cash cow. It’s a shame to see what that franchise has become after Paul Brown left. Like they said about Frank Burns in a M*A*S*H episode….if Mikey Brown hadn’t been born into a rich family the only job he would be qualified for is a pastry chef….and maybe not even that.

  9. There are so many issues with this bengals team. Seems like the defensive line and tight ends are the only solid part of this team. The offensive line is horrendous and the dalton experiment is done.

  11. This win plus Ravens loss should take the edge off the whole sky is falling talk around the Steelers.

    Four games into the season. One game back of the division leaders. Getting time to adjust to a new QB.

    Still not running the ball the way they should be able to. But.

  12. Oh, what life must be like to be a Bungles fan. They get pasted by the Steelers. Again. Burfict, their former star player, is suspended for the year. Their six year “dynasty” ended with zero playoff wins. There is no hope on the horizon. Even if they get the number one pick, they’ll reach for some guy no one has ever heard of.

  13. vancouversportsbro says:
    September 30, 2019 at 11:22 pm
    The new millennial coach does not look like the answer.

    **************************************************************************

    Millennial coach in LA seems to be doing alright. What else you got?

  17. bengalsfan20 says:

    On behalf of all Bengals fans I’m sorry you had to watch that crap fest. I legitimately think the game against the Dolphins will be for the number 1 pick in December when the Bengals play them. At least the Dolphins are sucking on purpose Bengals just suck period…..

    Quote from the 0-4 Washington Redskins (who btw play the 4-0 Patriots next week): “Hold my beer”

  18. The Bengals roster is really, really bad. Zac Taylor will likely be a good coach (too early to tell), but he has absolutely nothing to work with.

    When the announcers lay out all the embarrassing stats about this franchise, it all points to the year 1991. What happened that year? That’s the year Mike Brown inherited the team from his dad.

    Mike Brown is not merely the worst owner in NFL history (by a considerable distance), he is probably the worst owner in major sports history. When — and only when — he completely cedes control, that is the only time to renew any optimism in this franchise. Until then, expect more of the same.

  19. Legitimate competition for worst team in football.

    Broncos (0-4) do not play any of the teams winless as of this week.

    Dolphins (0-4) play the Jets (0-3) twice, the Redskins (0-4) in two weeks, and the Bengals (0-4) in December.

    Jets play the Dolphins twice, the Redskins, and the Bengals.

    Bengals play the Jets and Dolphins.

    Redskins play the Dolphins. Jets, and Cardinals.

    Cardinals play the Redskins.

    Who do you think will have the best chance at 0-16. Consider the competition. Consider new coaches and injuries.

  21. if u bengals fans honestly think he doesnt care about winning and only about money get together and hit him where it hurts. if bengals fans stopped buyin tickets and merch maybe hed get the hint. takes more than one game though.

