The 49ers have signed former Lions cornerback Teez Tabor to their practice squad, Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports.

The Lions waived Tabor out of training camp, and he had remained a free agent since.

Detroit made Tabor a second-round choice in 2017.

He never found a regular spot in the lineup over the past two seasons, making only five starts. Tabor has 42 career tackles in 22 overall appearances.