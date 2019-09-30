Terrell Suggs: Sailors aren’t made on calm waters

Getty Images

Cardinals safety Budda Baker felt the team “took a step forward” from their Week Three loss to the Panthers, but the result wasn’t any better.

They lost 27-10 to the Seahawks at home to fall to 0-3-1 on the season. As in previous losses, the Cardinals had flashes of good play mitigated by mistakes piling up to a point of no return.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury made it clear that there’s “nobody coming in that locker room to save us,” so it’s going to be up to the players already in the locker room to get things moving in the right direction. Linebacker Terrell Suggs is hopeful that the early struggles will make those players more capable as the year goes on.

“Sailors aren’t made on calm waters,” Suggs said, via ArizonaSports.com. “You need a little bit of turmoil to kind of identify your character, see how much fight you really got. It’s a very unfortunate adversity, but it can be a good thing.”

It hasn’t proven to be a good thing for the Cardinals yet this season, but perhaps that will change in Cincinnati in Week Five.