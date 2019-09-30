Texans sign Mike Adams

Getty Images

The Texans are making a veteran addition to their secondary.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that the team is signing safety Mike Adams.

Adams spent the last two seasons with the Panthers, but didn’t find a team in free agency this offseason. Adams has also played for the Colts, Broncos, Browns and 49ers over the course of his 15 years in the NFL.

He’s played in 222 games overall, which has him tied with Marcus Allen and Randall McDaniel for 142nd in league history. It also ranks sixth all-time among safeties.

Adams has 946 tackles, 30 interceptions and 13 forced fumbles over the course of his career.

Justin Reid and Tashaun Gipson have started all four games at safety for the Texans this season. Jahleel Addae is the only other safety that has seen time on defense.