Todd Gurley: Thursday games “the dumbest thing ever”

Getty Images

Todd Gurley didn’t even do all that much Sunday afternoon, and he’s already dreading the quick turnaround.

The Rams running back started the moaning about their Thursday game against the Seahawks early.

“You know how I feel about Thursday night games,” Gurley said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com. “I feel like they are the dumbest thing ever.”

And that’s even with a lighter workload than normal, as he had just five carries and seven receptions for a combined 70 yards in their surprising loss to the Buccaneers..

“For the most part, if you aren’t really battling injuries or stuff like that, Thursday is kind of like a day you usually feel good anyway,” Gurley said. “They played on Sunday, as well. . . . We just have a quick turnaround to go up to Seattle.”

They have an international game later this year as well, giving Gurley something else to complain about (other than his lack of production).