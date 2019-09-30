Tom Brady feeling “mixed emotions” after Sunday’s win

Getty Images

The Patriots remain unbeaten after Sunday’s 16-10 win over the Bills, but being 4-0 doesn’t mean Tom Brady is all smiles on Monday morning.

Brady and the offense had a pedestrian outing in Buffalo. The quarterback was 18-of-39 for 150 yards and the offense gained just 224 yards overall on a day when the defense carried the Patriots to a win.

During an appearance on WEEI, Brady said that the defense “is playing spectacular” but that the offense has “to figure out what we can do well” on the other side of the ball.

“I am frustrated when we don’t play well,” Brady said. “I am frustrated when we don’t score points. I am happy when we win. It’s a lot of mixed emotions. I think when you win a game it’s never like, ‘Man, I am 100 percent in great spirits.’ Certainly when you lose sometimes it’s not like I am 100 percent negative. I am trying to be realistic about how I felt out there with how the game was going and our rhythm. I am just dealing with a lot of different emotions, the ups and downs, the mental grind of the game, the physical grind of the game. It’s a lot of mixed emotions.”

This week’s schedule is friendly to the Patriots as they work to figure some of those things out. They visit a hapless Washington team next Sunday in a bid to move to 5-0 on the season.