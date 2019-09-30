Tom Brady feeling “mixed emotions” after Sunday’s win

Posted by Josh Alper on September 30, 2019, 9:16 AM EDT
The Patriots remain unbeaten after Sunday’s 16-10 win over the Bills, but being 4-0 doesn’t mean Tom Brady is all smiles on Monday morning.

Brady and the offense had a pedestrian outing in Buffalo. The quarterback was 18-of-39 for 150 yards and the offense gained just 224 yards overall on a day when the defense carried the Patriots to a win.

During an appearance on WEEI, Brady said that the defense “is playing spectacular” but that the offense has “to figure out what we can do well” on the other side of the ball.

“I am frustrated when we don’t play well,” Brady said. “I am frustrated when we don’t score points. I am happy when we win. It’s a lot of mixed emotions. I think when you win a game it’s never like, ‘Man, I am 100 percent in great spirits.’ Certainly when you lose sometimes it’s not like I am 100 percent negative. I am trying to be realistic about how I felt out there with how the game was going and our rhythm. I am just dealing with a lot of different emotions, the ups and downs, the mental grind of the game, the physical grind of the game. It’s a lot of mixed emotions.”

This week’s schedule is friendly to the Patriots as they work to figure some of those things out. They visit a hapless Washington team next Sunday in a bid to move to 5-0 on the season.

20 responses to “Tom Brady feeling “mixed emotions” after Sunday’s win

  3. never seen a QB throw the ball in the dirt so many times….Brady should have been called for grounding at least 5 times…

  4. The man is a winner, I’d rather have a 42 year old Tom Brady then a young QB like Josh Allen.

    I have no idea what the Bills saw in this guy.

  6. So your club actually had to work hard for a win rather that just show up and win…..poor Tom it’ll be ok big fella.

  7. Let’s chalk his frustration up to an outstanding effort put in by the Bill’s defense. They had Brady’s number most of the time. Have never seen Brady throw away so many passes in frustration.

    I really belive had Matt Barkley started that game with a week’s preparation, Bills would have won by at least 10.

  8. Brady was ever the game manager, throwing away a lot of balls rather than risk the INT. Of course, his one forced throw was an INT in the end zone, costing NE points. On the other side of the ball, Josh Allen played like a college QB and took a vicious hit rather than sliding, likely getting a concussion. McDermott did his team no favors by going for a TD on 4th. A FG would have left his team aiming for FG range at the end rather than having a long field and needing a TD against the NFL’s number 1 defense to tie or win. His two failed challenges (the non-INT call was clear) and calling a time out while lining up to punt(?) were more game mismanagement.

  9. The measure of a good team is when you win a game where you did not play your best.

    Special teams, defense should get a nod.

    Buffalo defense too.They are excellent.

  11. never seen a QB throw the ball in the dirt so many times….Brady should have been called for grounding at least 5 times…
    ——————————-
    He got called once, the rest were near a receiver. Don’t like the rules, lobby the league.

  12. It’s not going to be a lot of fun at today’s team meeting, that’s for sure. Everybody on offense is going to get a good bollocking. And I’d sure include Josh McDaniels in that. Practically every possession he’d start with two Sony Michel runs, which usually were stuffed. I would have liked to see more usage of Burkhead and James White.

    Brady was constantly hurried and it seemed like he had his mind made up before the snap who he was going to throw to and he threw it to that guy no matter what. Guys either weren’t running their routes right or Brady’s throws were off. His completion percentage was atrocious.

    Ben Watson will be there starting today. Maybe that will help some, but if the O-line doesn’t improve this could get even uglier. Not to mention Gostkowski missing yet another extra point, which could easily have cost the Patriots the game.

  13. That NE defense is good. Missing Hightower showed on Run support, but they clearly had a scheme and executed it well. It wasn’t just how they got pressure on Josh, it’s how they orchestrated it. Knowing he likes to drift back in the pocket they pushed the middle and made him pay by sacks or throwing off his back foot, which led to the second pick. That offense though showed some serious flaws against our own good defense. I expected a better rushing attack from BB, but nothing was there. Brady was off all day too, missing receivers and a couple no-call intentional groundings from what I saw. Just wasn’t meant to be. 3 picks don’t help, but giving your hundred yard rusher 14 carries and then proceed to leave 3 points on the field in a 6 point game will do that to you.

    Though, Gilmore is trash. Call me a homer and a hater, but Gilmore is more lucky than good and he gets the Revis treatment, even when he was here in Buffalo. Can’t stand the dude. Otherwise, we’ll see you in December.

  14. Oh Lordy , Brady is frustrated and he plays my Redskins next week 😢 , I wouldn’t be surprised if half the redskins starting D didn’t check out with some random injury this week lol

  15. He shouldn’t feel good about Sunday. The Bills offense still put up 150 more yards than the Pats did even turning the ball over 4 times! The Bills D is legit.

  16. Pats and the Bills May have the two best defenses in the AFC. Tough loss that was there for the taking but credit NE. Always able to pull it out. Ne will probably win again and the future looks bright for my Bills.

  17. unclebluck says:
    September 30, 2019 at 9:24 am

    never seen a QB throw the ball in the dirt so many times…
    ————————————————————————————-
    It’s the difference between winning and losing. You’re probably not going to lose throwing an incompletion. Your going to lose when you take a bunch of a sacks or just chuck the balll into coverage like Josh Allen does.

  18. Hes hard on himself what a leader but he knows the offense is banged up no devs hurt gordon,jules,oline thay will get it going its only sept winter is coming!

  19. Now compare those 5 throw aways to all the sacks, ints, etc. Which is better? Last year he had 133 yds against Detroit and the Patriots lost. You experts said the dynasty is over. Care to change your answer or are you sticking to that. The Cowboys, Ravens, Texans and Rams lost. Two lost to back up QBs and two lost at home. The Chiefs and the Patriots had all they could handle. So are those teams “done” or no?

  20. onebuffalove716 says:
    September 30, 2019 at 9:39 am
    Pats and the Bills May have the two best defenses in the AFC. Tough loss that was there for the taking but credit NE. Always able to pull it out. Ne will probably win again and the future looks bright for my Bills.
    *******************************************
    Your Bills have been exactly the same for years now, a good defense but no QB.

    It’s whiff after whiff and Allen is just the latest.

