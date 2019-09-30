Tyron Smith is week-to-week with ankle sprain

AP

Good news, Cowboys fans: Left tackle Tyron Smith‘s high-ankle sprain isn’t as serious as it was believed to be.

Bad news, Cowboys fans: Smith’s absence has been characterized as a week-to-week proposition.

Both Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News and Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram have provided the update on the Smith injury, which seemed like very bad news for the Cowboys at the time.

It’s still not good for the Cowboys to not have Smith, even if for only one game. The Packers are coming to town this weekend, and they’re bringing a defense with an improved pass rush.

Cam Fleming will get the task of holding down the left edge of the offensive line without Smith available.