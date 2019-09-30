Vance McDonald, Carl Lawson inactive for tonight’s game

Getty Images

The Steelers traded for Nick Vannett last week after Vance McDonald injured his shoulder. Vannett will play tonight; McDonald is not.

The team ruled out McDonald, listing him among its inactives.

Pittsburgh, which also placed tight end Xavier Grimble on injured reserve last week, listed McDonald as doubtful in its status report Saturday.

The Steelers’ other inactives are fullback Roosevelt Nix (knee), outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo (foot), offensive guard Fred Johnson, offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor, defensive end Isaiah Buggs and inside linebacker Vince Williams (hamstring).

Defensive end Carl Lawson (hamstring) was listed as doubtful on the Bengals’ status report, and he will not play.

The Bengals’ other inactives are defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow (thigh), offensive tackle Cordy Glenn (concussion), receiver A.J. Green (ankle), defensive end Kerry Wynn (concussion), quarterback Jake Dolegala and running back Trayveon Williams.