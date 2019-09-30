Vic Fangio laments “huge loss” of Bradley Chubb

Getty Images

Vic Fangio’s first season as the Broncos head coach has gotten off to a rough start and Monday brought another blow.

Linebacker Bradley Chubb will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. Chubb had 12 sacks in his rookie season and Fangio said it was a “huge loss” for the team’s defense.

Chubb was injured in the second half of Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars, but returned to the game and forced a fumble that the Broncos weren’t able to recover.

“He felt good enough to come back in, and actually he played that last series pretty damn well,” Fangio said, via ESPN.com. “[He] had some really good pass rushes, caused that fumble that [we] weren’t able to get. So he was as surprised, I think, as anybody this morning when he woke up feeling the way he did.”

Chubb’s fellow outside linebacker Von Miller is a good example of a player who made a full recovery from a torn ACL, but it will be quite some time before the Broncos will know if Chubb follows a similar path.