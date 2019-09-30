Vontaze Burfict on his way home from London, appealing suspension

AP

Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict is appealing his 12-game suspension, as expected, agent Lamont Smith told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Burfict’s suspension likely is reduced on appeal, as Mike Florio wrote earlier today.

Burfict had a five-game suspension reduced to three games on appeal two years ago.

Burfict is returning from London, where he traveled with the Raiders for Sunday’s game against the Bears, Smith told Rapoport.

Officials ejected Burfict from the Raiders’ win over the Colts for lowering his head and delivering a helmet-to-helmet blow to Colts tight end Jack Doyle while Doyle was on a knee after catching a pass.

Burfict, who is a Raiders captain, has 18 tackles in four games this season. He is under contract only for the 2019 season.