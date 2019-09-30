Vontaze Burfict’s 12-game suspension is more about the message than the outcome

Getty Images

Last year, the league office decided not to suspend linebacker Vontaze Burfict after a pair of illegal hits in a game against the Steelers because a successful appeal by Burfict would have sent a message to all players that the league was overreaching. This year, the league isn’t worried about the perception of overreaching.

The NFL has suspended Burfict for 12 games after Sunday’s ejection for lowering his helmet and hitting Colts tight end Jack Doyle in the helmet. That’s an unprecedented suspension for one-field player misconduct.

In 2006, the league suspended Titans defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth five games after stomping on the helmetless foreheard of Cowboys center Andre Gurode. Two years ago, the league imposed a five-game suspension on Burfict, which was reduced on appeal to three games. The latest suspension undoubtedly will be reduced as well; the question is whether it will be dropped to eight or six or maybe as few as four.

Regardless, it’s unlikely that the full 12-game suspension will be upheld on appeal, and it’s highly unlikely that the league expects it to be. With the league now concerned that bruising hits once celebrated via NFL Films VHS tapes will prompt parents to vow to never let their kids play football, the goal continues to be to get those hits out of the game — and to eradicate from the game players with a habit of delivering such blows.

It’s obvious that Burfict’s punishment arises in large part from his reputation. He is, and he always has been, a dirty player. Just last week against the Vikings, it appeared that Burfict was throwing punches during the play. We assumed at the time that he was simply punching at the football.

Even if he was, the league finally has taken extreme action regarding Burfict’s habit of illegal hits, which resulted in more than $165,000 in fines in 2018 alone. Regardless of whether the suspension is reduced, the message has been sent. And the next illegal hit by Burfict quite possibly will be his last.