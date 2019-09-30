Vontaze Burfict’s 12-game suspension is more about the message than the outcome

Posted by Mike Florio on September 30, 2019, 12:27 PM EDT
Last year, the league office decided not to suspend linebacker Vontaze Burfict after a pair of illegal hits in a game against the Steelers because a successful appeal by Burfict would have sent a message to all players that the league was overreaching. This year, the league isn’t worried about the perception of overreaching.

The NFL has suspended Burfict for 12 games after Sunday’s ejection for lowering his helmet and hitting Colts tight end Jack Doyle in the helmet. That’s an unprecedented suspension for one-field player misconduct.

In 2006, the league suspended Titans defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth five games after stomping on the helmetless foreheard of Cowboys center Andre Gurode. Two years ago, the league imposed a five-game suspension on Burfict, which was reduced on appeal to three games. The latest suspension undoubtedly will be reduced as well; the question is whether it will be dropped to eight or six or maybe as few as four.

Regardless, it’s unlikely that the full 12-game suspension will be upheld on appeal, and it’s highly unlikely that the league expects it to be. With the league now concerned that bruising hits once celebrated via NFL Films VHS tapes will prompt parents to vow to never let their kids play football, the goal continues to be to get those hits out of the game — and to eradicate from the game players with a habit of delivering such blows.

It’s obvious that Burfict’s punishment arises in large part from his reputation. He is, and he always has been, a dirty player. Just last week against the Vikings, it appeared that Burfict was throwing punches during the play. We assumed at the time that he was simply punching at the football.

Even if he was, the league finally has taken extreme action regarding Burfict’s habit of illegal hits, which resulted in more than $165,000 in fines in 2018 alone. Regardless of whether the suspension is reduced, the message has been sent. And the next illegal hit by Burfict quite possibly will be his last.

22 responses to “Vontaze Burfict’s 12-game suspension is more about the message than the outcome

  2. Florio makes a great point, but consider this:

    It’s like you get a hefty speeding ticket for going 50 mph in a 35 mph zone. That’s fair. Then the police decide to follow you around and you get a ticket every time you go 36 mph in a 35 mph zone. Now you go 50 mph in a 35 mph zone for the second time and they want to suspend your license based on your “history.”

  4. Vontaze has made a concentrated effort to try and hurt players during his NFL career.

    Vontaze made a concentrated effort to lead with his helmet on that hit.

    It was like a convicted arsonist spelling out “look what I did!” in flames on the field.

  5. steaksandwichandsteaksandwich says:
    September 30, 2019 at 12:30 pm
    ******************************************************************************

    The NFL has a policy of dishing out heftier punishments for those with a record of prior suspensions and fines. Burfict has a lengthy record of both. That was one of the risks any team who signed him took on. Analogous risk to taking on a player with a history of substance abuse issues — punishments get harsher with more violations. It’s pretty cut-and-dry.

  7. I don’t understand the players’ association views on trying to reduce suspensions resulting intentional head hunting. The guy who was assaulted is a member of the players’ association too.

  8. steaksandwichandsteaksandwich says:
    September 30, 2019 at 12:30 pm
    ——————————————————–

    Except for the proper analogy being repeatedly going 90 mph driving a dump truck in a school zone you are almost spot on

  13. I don’t approve of insinuating that Burfect’s hit is in the same category as the “best hits” videos from back in the day. Most of those hits were from the blindside or on defenseless guys who were set to take a massive, but clean, hit. Even in those days, absolutely spearing a defenseless player’s helmet with your own was not a celebrated play. Some bad hits happen because a defender is just doing his best to get to the ballcarrier; this was an unnecessary sort of hit given the position the ballcarrier was in, and that is what makes it so dirty.

  14. Watching his follow thru–his elbow was coming for the head next. He loses any credibility already because of his history but the elbow shows that this play was deliberate like all of his other cheap shots.

  15. How is he a captain? He just signed this offseason so it isn’t because he is a team vet. Did the Raiders look at this guy and think he was the guy to lead them?

  16. jimnaizeeum says:
    September 30, 2019 at 12:45 pm

    Burfect isn’t going 1 mile over the limit, he’s doing 50 over the limit and passing cops left and right.

    I would add giving cops the finger as he drives by….

  17. steaksandwichandsteaksandwich says:
    September 30, 2019 at 12:30 pm
    —————————

    The problem with your analogy is with the police following you around looking for reasons to get you. The leaguee never had to do that, Burfict simply kept serving up reasons.

    Raiders fans apologizing for ir downplaying his actions now are the same people who were up in arms last year when the league did not suspend him for those two incidents. If you really put aside what team a guy plays for and just focus on his actions its a lot clearer to see.

  18. u4iadman says:
    September 30, 2019 at 12:50 pm
    And will Jones be suspend today for the same hit on Allen?

    What a double standard, and no consistency.

    BS League.
    —————————-
    Does Jones have the same long term ongoing record of this stuff that Burfict does? I think thats what you need to consider.

  19. It’s obvious someone in the NFL offices has a vendetta against Burfict. He’s been unfairly punished his entire career. One need not look to deeply to know why.

  20. u4iadman says:
    September 30, 2019 at 12:50 pm
    And will Jones be suspend today for the same hit on Allen?

    What a double standard, and no consistency.
    —————————-

    Not the same. Jones made the hit trying to make a play with no history of cheap shots

  21. Vendetta? What he has is Burficts rap sheet. First time offenders versus repeat offenders. He knows what he’s doing and now he knows he won’t be doing it anymore this year. Raider Fan may like that crap, but the NFL does not want anymore $700,000,000.00 law suits for brain damaged players. Oakland should cut him and find a decent player for replacement.

