What will the Vikings do with Kirk Cousins?

Sunday’s game confirmed for everyone what many suspected: For Kirk Cousins, those “You Like That?!?” moments are too few and too far between. For the Vikings, who have Cousins under contract for another 28 games, the question is whether they like that enough to keep paying him.

Not that they have much of a choice. His $29.5 million base salary for 2020 was fully guaranteed at signing. Which suggests that the Vikings are stuck with Cousins for the balance of his contract. But if the next 12 games go the way the first 20 have gone, with Cousins failing to step up in big games or big moments (he’s now 2-8-1 in games that fairly could be regarded as significant), will the Vikings try to figure out a way out from under his contract?

There are no good options, short of someone willing to trade for the privilege of paying him $29.5 million in 2020. And that’s not happening. At best, the Vikings would have to do a Jadeveon Clowney-type deal, trading Cousins to a team and paying a large chunk of his salary. Or maybe they’ll have to do a Brock Osweiler-type deal, trading Cousins and his contract to a new team and sending a first-round pick to the team that assumes the responsibility to pay Cousins.

At worst, the Vikings would bite the bullet, cutting Cousins, paying him the difference between $29.5 million and whatever he gets elsewhere, and moving on.

The Vikings will have to ask themselves whether paying him not to play for the team is better than paying him to continuing to play for the team. Without knowing more about their other options, it’s impossible to answer that question.

At this point, though, it’s fair to say that the Vikings made a mistake when entrusting so much cash and cap space to Cousins. Barring a dramatic turnaround by a player who seems to be all too conscious of — and all too freaked out by — big games and big moments, the Vikings will be looking for a way out of a third year with Cousins, even if they won’t have one.

  5. Cousins likes that contract! He played the system perfectly. 2 years on the franchise tag, then a short, sweet 3 year deal. And will still be in his early 30’s to be a BU into his late 30’s. Stud! He knew ‘long term deals’ are never fulfilled (by either side) all the way, compliments to him for being bright.

  6. The Bears bullied my Vikings all day long. Just better coached, better personnel, and better execution. In my opinion my Vikings will be in the cellar of the North when the smoke clears as the Packers, Bears, and Lions are all clearly better teams.

  8. He’s terrible has fear in his eyes. Should have never let Sloter get away. Zimmer is gonna be fired if he keeps him in there, only maybe if he benches him. Rick Speilman should be fired. Chickens shouldn’t play football!

  12. “Here are some scores from around the league”:
    Kirk Cousins – 84,000,000
    Minnesota Vikings – 0

    Kirk is losing (or has lost) the locker room. The pass protection issues were not handled in the offseason for the second straight year. A talented defense, talented receiving core, and talented running backs will do nothing for you if an opposing defense can make you one dimensional. The heat is on in Minnesota…and its gonna get really hot.

  13. You can’t pay a guy almost $30M and then have to gameplan the offense to minimize his impact. If you’re paying someone over $10M a year, at ANY position, he needs to be having a positive impact every time he’s on the field. If he’s not, you messed up, not him.

  14. Trade him, but if a first rounder is needed, do not trade a first round to get the salary off. Trade a 2nd rounder and cousins to any team wanting him. No faith in this guy and there is no excuses why he isn’t playing well. The Vikings upgraded their offensive line, got 2 of the best wr’s, a fantastic rb. Unreal that this guy can not get out of the pocket and either make an efficient pass or run the ball. Seems to me this guy is afraid to get hit.

  15. Maybe they should invest in an OL and offensive coordinator. Cousins had no time to go through progressions due to the inability to protect him for the 5 or 6 seconds required for all the slow-developing pass routes called. Cook couldn’t get anything going on the ground, either, again because of poor OL play.

    When your OL is as bad as the Vikings, your OC needs to account for it with the play calling. He didn’t.

    Blame for the poor offense does include Cousins, but he’s a fairly distant third behind the OL and the OC calling plays.

  16. i don’t need or want to kick a team when it’s down. The Vikings’ own fans are doing enough of that already. It’s enough for me to simply have their trolls silenced a little bit, if just for a day or so. They’ll be back, and they’ll immediately try to pick unnecessary fights with insults and put-downs. That’s the only ammunition they ever have.

  17. I love it. I live in MN and work with a couple huge Vikings fans. Hearing them make up excuses on why Cousins was the best option available is hilarious.

    Cousins is basically Rob Johnson. He parlayed one amazing game (You like that!! game) into a huge payday. He was a .500 QB with a penchant of turning the ball over, and a team that made the NFC championship game fell in love with a single game instead of the overall player.

  19. For Kirk Cousins, those “You Like That?!?”

    ===============================

    I think the trademark application was “You Vike That” and you are correct, they have no recourse but to pay him. First fully guaranteed QB contract in history setting off the current escalation of higher guaranteed salaries in contracts which will cripple teams if they give the guarantees to the wrong person, like Kirk Cousins.

    They truly would’ve been better off keeping Case Keenum. Better mobility and his contract would’ve been alot easier to get out of.

    Desperate GMs can convince themselves that lead is gold.

  20. Thought he was worth all the guaranteed money he received? That’s what was said at the time. The Vikings have under achieved for years but continue to be hyped. The OC was suppose to be the problem and were used as the scapegoat. Keep loving Zimmer.

  22. LOL Lifistough.

    They don’t.
    Both of yours were unwanted and cut from their previous teams.
    For all the “Cousins was a major diappointment last season” talk, it just isn’t true.
    he had top 5 qb numbers, and most of the games they lost were due to the defense choking, not Cousins.
    And if not for FIVE missed kicks in the GreenBay game, they would have been in the playoffs.
    Not that I”m defending his ineadequate play. I just think it’s time to calm the hell down and stop acting like he’s Nathan Peterman.

  25. Good running game, good receivers, good defense — missing just one thing. Trade for Tannehill. He’s serviceable.

  27. You got outplayed by a 10 year journeyman!
    And why are you cheering when walking onto the field for away games on the first play? Are you trying to cheer on THEIR defense? He lost the fanbase last year with his little arm-flailing act with Theilen when he had a whopping 85 yards through 3 Qtrs and has now lost then entire team and will definitely get people to lose their jobs after the season. Sure, they’ll probably beat the Giants next weekend, but does it really matter?

    The Vikings will have to ask themselves whether paying him not to play for the team is better than paying him to continuing to play for the team. YES IT IS.

  28. It doesn’t matter. The o-line cannot pass protect. The receivers can’t get open, and when they do, they can’t catch it.

    It’s not just Cousins.

    This team can legit go 5-11 this season pretty easily.

  30. As a Vikings fan of 27 years I can say with certainty that us as a collective are checked out of this team until he is gone. Not one fan I’ve met wanted this guy. Bring back Sloter and let the good times roll. I’d rather watch this team go 4-12 with Sloter than 7-9 with Cousins.

  31. Washington is the worst run organization in professional and amateur sports. But they did get one thing right in letting this charlatan walk. Good job Bruce, now please hand in your keys to the building while security escorts you out.

  32. He’s doing the same exact things he did as a Skin… fumbles on sacks and throws timely interceptions. Didn’t the Vikings watch any film on him???

  34. Do something like a straight up trade with Atlanta for Matt Ryan or Dallas for Dak or Foles or Cam, Rivers in San Diego (has yet to do a new contract), Stafford, would say Goff but he can’t read defenses and doesn’t like cold weather, or there are plenty of other teams that don’t like their current mediocre QB that they are stuck paying maybe a change of scenery might lite the fire under one of these QB’s. Can’t do much worse unless it is someone like Flacco.

  36. 2ruefan says:
    September 30, 2019 at 11:23 am
    LOL Lifistough.

    They don’t.
    Both of yours were unwanted and cut from their previous teams.
    For all the “Cousins was a major diappointment last season” talk, it just isn’t true.
    he had top 5 qb numbers

    ———-

    Top 5 numbers? He is like 4-29 against teams with winning records!!!

  37. This tickles me… becasue because the Redskins suck, nobody listens to us. We told you guys that Cousins folds under pressure. I mean doesnt it tell you something when the lowly Redskins will not pay the man. You all say that management screwed up (which yes, they suck) But “Kirt’s play was the reason. He is who we thought he was. Period. You like that??

  38. The “you like that” Cousins was playing that Lovie Smith defense that couldn’t defend a 10 yard slant route. Unfortunately for Cousins, most teams can defend that.

  39. For once the Redskins got something RIGHT and did the RIGHT thing regarding Kirk Cousins….To paraphrase the late great Denny Green …”he is who we (the Redskins) thought he was”……

  40. Signing him at the time was the correct move. He was the most talented QB on the market. It just didn’t work out. On to the next QB.

  41. Cousins, Eli, and Russell Wilson are the most overrated QBs in the league. The only reason Bradford is no longer on the list is because teams finally came to their senses

  42. As a Viking fan that was in a bar yesterday with many many other Vikings fans, this team has lost its fan base in terms of this roster being a contender. it’s over. we were literally laughing at this team yesterday.

    I hope the people that read the comments on this site take my word for it and not the usual Viking fan troll idiots on here. i’m not surprised at all at this disaster of a season. anybody that watches the NFL could see this coming at the end of last year.

    Cousins literally said he would rather throw incompletions and/or take a sack against Mack so he could avoid being strip sacked. What kind of attitude is that? Oh, and that didn’t exactly work out too well for him.

    Cousins is probably a wonderful person. but he got $84 million to do a job, and he has been a major disappointment. he has lost his teammates confidence.

    But, what are they going to do? Bench Cousins for Mannion? Mannion is awful and has no upside whatsoever. I’d rather they just gut it out with Cousins. Sloter would have been the ideal replacement but this goes to further prove that they cut Sloter because they knew if Cousins was performing badly, the fans would chant for a minimum wage salary QB over their $84 million QB. it would have been too embarrassing, so they never gave Sloter a chance.

  43. “The Vikings will have to ask themselves whether paying him not to play for the team is better than paying him to continuing to play for the team. Without knowing more about their other options, it’s impossible to answer that question.”

    Not impossible at all. Vikings have to ask one simple question. Is Cousins likely to improve and lead the team to wins in important games against tough opponent, or he is likely to continue playing a he has his entire career?

    If the answer, which seems to be clear, is that its highly unlikely he will improve under the brightest lights and continue losing big games, then they have to find a way to part with him, and not give up a 1st round pick as you suggested as they’ll need that to draft the next QB.

  45. 2ruefan says:
    September 30, 2019 at 11:23 am
    LOL Lifistough.

    They don’t.
    Both of yours were unwanted and cut from their previous teams.
    For all the “Cousins was a major diappointment last season” talk, it just isn’t true.
    he had top 5 qb numbers, and most of the games they lost were due to the defense choking, not Cousins.
    And if not for FIVE missed kicks in the GreenBay game, they would have been in the playoffs.
    Not that I”m defending his ineadequate play. I just think it’s time to calm the hell down and stop acting like he’s Nathan Peterman.
    —————————————————————–
    Last year the Vikings defense was 9th in the league in scoring defense (points allowed). Their offense was 19th in scoring offense. So Cousins may have put up decent numbers, he didn’t put up enough points. The blame falls on the offense, not the defense, and to say otherwise is silly. Stats mean little without wins… Ask Marino and Fouts

  47. TheDPR says:
    September 30, 2019 at 11:21 am
    Maybe they should invest in an OL and offensive coordinator. Cousins had no time to go through progressions due to the inability to protect him for the 5 or 6 seconds required for all the slow-developing pass routes called.

    ============================================

    Dude – there are NO routes that take 5-6 seconds and there is NO OLine that could block that long. The problem is Kirk turtles up at the first sign of pressure. He’s just not good.

  48. Never ceases to amaze me how teams will convince themselves to overlook a player’s demonstrated key playing characteristics – in this case, not performing in important games.

  51. I’ve only watched a handful of Viking games, but it seemed to me he was doing very well last year with Diggs and Thielen (8 straight 100+ yd games) until their head coach mandated they run the ball instead and fired OC Defilippo.

    Defilippo goes to Jaguars and their offense now looks pretty good even with a rookie QB starting. Perhaps it’s the HC Zimmer that’s the problem.

  52. When are the Vikings going to address their lousy offensive line? Keenum got sacked 34 times his final season in Minnesota. They then went out and spent all that money on Cousins only to see him be sacked 40 times last year and he’s on pace to be sacked 32 times this season. Whoever their QB is the guy will play a whole lot better if he’s standing up the majority of the time.

  54. This is so hilarious! Skins fans already knew Cousins wasn’t the savior other teams thought he was; did they watch him when he was a Redskin? Apparently they didn’t, that’s why they really overpaid him. The Vikes shouldn’t have messed with the chemistry that Keenum developed with the team. Hey Vikes, do you want to trade QB’s with the Skins? We can get Cousins back and you can have Keenum, hell it may pay off for both teams, lmao!

  55. Cousin’s biggest contribution to the league so far? Owners will now think twice before offering a blockbuster contract to a basically unproven QB.

    (You can’t see it, but those words are positively dripping with sarcasm)

  56. Problem is that the Vikings have done nothing to add any other viable option at QB. Mannion is a career backup, at best, and he’s the only QB on the depth chart.

    Seems as if they’re stuck with Cousins this year and then we’ll see if they’re smart enough to draft a QB early in the draft.

    Short of that, the only option is to trade for someone with experience that’s on a short, manageable contract like Tyrod Taylor. And still draft a QB.

  57. For all those “should’ve kept Case Keenam” fans, good news! Looks like he just became available, shouldn’t cost much. Let Cousins sit the bench and you’ve got a poor man’s Wentz and Foles!

  59. There is nothing stopping the Vikings from resigning Kyle Sloter – last I checked he is still a FA. And one option not mentioned in the article is that the Vikings and Cousins could come to an agreement to buyout the remaining contract for less than what is owed.

  62. So lets see: 2 probowl widerecivers, a tightend that you just paid to stay here, a 2nd round pick in another tightend, and last but not least an 84 million dollar QB to hand the ball off 30 times a game. I mean does this make sense to anyone?

  64. Spielman and Zim saw this coming from a mile away, that is why they cut fan favorite Sloter. The drumbeat for Sloter would have been deafening, for Mannion not so much. Not saying Sloter would have done anything for them, but they would have been forced to consider it when the masses and the media are relentless scream for their pound of flesh. Sloter earned the backup role, but this was a business decision all to try to help the frail psyche of one Kirk Cousins.

  68. Cook is a pretty good back. When you have a RB like him, the passing game should be open – unless your QB scares no one.

    Cousins scares no one.

    Can’t trade him, the contract us an albatross. Can’t keep him, he doesn’t win games and you can’t pay a guy 29 million to hold a clipboard.

    To retain the fanbase, complete housecleaning from GM down needs to happen. Anything less is a half measure.

  70. The Vikings need to cut bait on Cousins. Aging defense and conservative coach paired with conservative qb is a bad combo. He needs a qb that makes him uncomfortable and takes a few risks. This team is boring and they are not good enough to yawn to victory. Cousins is a crappy fit with this line so find someone who can make them better. That was Keenum but that magic was lost when we let him go. Sloter was that guy but we got too cute and let him go

  72. Just think of all the money Cousins made by simply being mediocre. First he ripped off the Redskins for two years for ~$44M. Then he found another team dumb enough to give him $84M guaranteed. Why should he care if they win or lose. He’s laughing all the way to the bank.

    If any other team signs him after this current contract I’ll be surprised. He’s likely going to demand to be a starter and want $20M+. What team would want him at any price now except to carry a clipboard in case of an emergency. Still, if you’re going to lose with him you might as well lose with a cheaper option. The Jags found a good QB in the sixth round with Minshew. I find it hard to believe you couldn’t take a chance on someone in the draft instead of wasting time and money on Cousins.

  73. Isn’t this further complicated by a no-trade clause? If anyone even wanted him (why would they?). He’s Terrible.
    This whole team folds in big games, medium games, any games that aren’t at noon on Sunday against a local High School JV squad.
    Time to fire everyone and blow it up unfortunately.

  74. Seems like an over reaction. They lost a game they should have lost. Cousins didn’t look good, but would anyone look good getting blind sided like that over and over again? I’d give the OC a chance to learn from it before writing them off.

  75. I hate to say it, but Rick Spielman will be gone after this year. He’s a nice guy and has done some good things, but the incompetent quarterback and offensive line are his responsibility. I have no doubt the new GM will not allow Cousins to be on the team next year. If that means trading a pick to get someone to take his salary, that wouldn’t be a bad move but I wouldn’t give up a first round pick. They’ll need that pick for a new quarterback or a new left tackle. If they can’t make a reasonable trade, just cut him. There will probably be a lot of other players traded, so you get your salary cap relief there.

  77. They could bring in Blake Bortles and we’d hear shrieks of joy from the West because the Vikings landed “the best QB in the NFL.”

    If they dumped Zimmer and brought in Hue Jackson, we’d hear shrieks of joy from the West because the Vikings landed “the best Head Coach in the NFL.”

    And then they’d spend 5 more years crying about the Packers, the refs, the O-line and “the curse;” until it was time for the next shrieks of joy for the next batch of “best QB and best Head Coach in the NFL.”

    This story never changes.

    Super Bowl? Homeboy?

  78. In this part of the country at least, Kirk is doing commercials for Pizza Ranch. He may want to keep up that relationship cause at the rate he’s going he may be working for them full time soon. And not as an endorser.

  81. Well if the Vikings want Sloter they can get him…all they have to do is snag him from the Cardinals Practice Squad and keep him on the active roster for the rest of the season.

  82. He has no trade value due to performance and his contract so the only options are to bench him or play him. The Vikings need to also go to a quick passing game against better teams to give them a chance.

  84. akira1971 says:
    September 30, 2019 at 11:49 am

    Wait, the running game gains only 40 yards, the o-line gives up 6 sacks, the defense can’t stop a backup quarterback, BUT SOMEHOW THIS IS ON COUSINS?!?
    ____________

    No, the game yesterday isn’t all on Cousins. The entire team and coaching staff is to blame for that loss. That game went pretty much exactly like last year’s Week 17 game against the Bears went, where the Vikings had every advantage and were still putrid in every phase of the game.

    That doesn’t change the fact that Cousins is terrible and has proven over and over that he can’t win an important game. We knew that for sure two weeks ago and this loss just adds more confirmation.

  90. You couldn’t keep Sloter. He didn’t practice well. Zimmer’s a genius. Spielman is a magician. Cousins is going nowhere.

  91. Hey congrats to the Bears — even short-handed their D smoked my favorite team. I actually thought at the time that Daniels offered more than Trubisky, not that the Bears needed much offense.

    And yeah, Cousins is lousy. However, hindsight sure is 20/20. What should they have done back when they signed Cousins? They weren’t in a draft position to get a decent QB, no other decent options were available, Keenum has proved to be a one-year wonder, and Teddy has proven to be the same check-down king he’s always been. Maybe the best option was to keep Teddy at the lower cap hit, but I’m not sure the results would have been much more different. About the only thing to realistically trash them for is the contract terms and guarantees.

    The Vikes are 2-2, the season isn’t over, they’re stuck with Cousins one more year and will have to live with the choice. They can work on drafting a QB and let him go when his contract ends. It ain’t the end of the world.

