Bengals lose John Ross for multiple games with shoulder injury

It’s going from bad to worse in Cincinnati.

Wide receiver John Ross, one of the Bengals’ few bright spots this season, is expected to miss multiple games with a shoulder injury, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. Ross suffered the injury on Monday night against the Steelers as the Bengals fell to 0-4.

The ninth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, Ross didn’t catch a single pass as a rookie and only caught 21 passes for 210 yards in his second season. But this year he has played well, with a team-high 328 receiving yards through four games.

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green remains out with an injury he suffered at the start of training camp, meaning Andy Dalton is without his two best receivers.