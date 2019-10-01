Bradley Chubb promises to come back better from torn ACL

AP

Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL on Sunday, but he says he expects to be back next year and better than ever.

“It sucks right now but it’s going to make me a better person, so I’m looking forward to the journey,” Chubb said today. “Just because I’m sidelined with an injury doesn’t mean I can’t be Bradley Chubb. My thing is to take as much positive from this situation as I can and just move forward.”

Chubb kept playing after suffering the injury on Sunday and said he woke up Monday morning feeling just stiffness, no significant pain. Surprisingly, an MRI revealed the torn ACL.

Chubb actually tore the same ligament exactly seven years to the day earlier while playing in high school. So he knows the path to recovery, and he expects to come out better on the other side.