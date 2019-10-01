Broncos sign former Jets tackle

Getty Images

The Broncos were looking for reinforcements for their offensive line, so they signed a guy from another winless team with offensive line problems.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, the Broncos signed former Jets practice squad tackle Calvin Anderson .

An undrafted rookie from Texas, Anderson can solve a Rubik’s Cube while blindfolded, or behind his back. So figuring out exactly what the Broncos’ path forward is should be a snap.

He was in camp with the Patriots early this offseason.

To make room for him on the roster, the Broncos waived linebacker Keishawn Bierria.