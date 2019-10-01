Broncos sign Jerry Attaochu to take Bradley Chubb’s roster spot

Getty Images

The Broncos looked at several free agent linebackers to take Bradley Chubb‘s roster spot.

They settled on Jerry Attaochu.

Attaochu has agreed to terms with the team, his representation, Sports Trust Advisors, posted on social media Tuesday.

The Chiefs cut Attaochu out of the preseason.

He played 11 games for the Jets last season, making nine tackles, two sacks and forcing a fumble.

He also has spent time with the Chargers and 49ers.

In 49 career games, Attaochu has notched 84 tackles, 12 sacks and three forced fumbles.