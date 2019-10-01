C.J. Mosley not ready to return to practice

Getty Images

Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley has not been on the field since injuring his groin in the second half of the season opener and the chances of that changing this week aren’t looking great.

The hope was that Mosley would be ready to go against the Eagles, but head coach Adam Gase said on Monday that Mosley has not had will not practice with the team on Wednesday. Gase said Mosley hasn’t had a setback and Mosley said he feels like he’s made progress in his recovery, but the linebacker still isn’t ready to fully cut loose.

“Running straight ahead felt pretty good,” Mosley said, via the New York Daily News. “Cutting and those type of motions are still . . . up in the air. That’s the part where I can’t really test it out because if I do . . . if I hurt it more, then it will set me back more. That’s been the tricky part. Just figuring out how to try to test that full-speed motion without damaging it more.”

The Jets also hoped to have quarterback Sam Darnold back to face the Eagles, but Monday’s update on his condition wasn’t particularly encouraging so it may be a while longer before the Jets are feeling back to full strength.