Cam Heyward: Steelers are in the mix in the AFC North

The Steelers started the season 0-3, but suddenly they feel like they’ve got a chance in their division. That’s what a big win over a division rival can do.

Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward said after Monday night’s 27-3 win over the Bengals that the Steelers feel good about where they are, with a game coming up Sunday against the Ravens.

“AFC North football is huge. We just want to be in the mix and right now we are. Not saying we’re leading the division or anything but all we did was certify that we can be part of the mix. We’ve got to be better next week. We’ve got a monster in Lamar Jackson. But right now we’ll enjoy this one,” Heyward said.

At 1-3, the Steelers are only a game behind the 2-2 Browns and Ravens in the AFC North. With the Steelers hosting the Ravens on Sunday, and the Browns underdogs at San Francisco next Monday, another win will give Pittsburgh a good chance of moving into first place in the division through five weeks.